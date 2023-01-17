CHEYENNE—The city of Cheyenne’s plans to annex Laramie County pockets this past year has led to requests for intervention at the state level.

Rep. Clarence Styvar, R-Cheyenne, said constituents brought forward concerns that inspired the bill he presented Monday to the House Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee. Before it was amended, his annexation-vote requirement bill required two-thirds written approval from all majority landowners before annexation into a municipality could happen.

