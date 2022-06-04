CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Aquatic Center, located at 931 Martin Esquibel Drive in Lions Park, is introducing a new event, Friday Night Inflatables.
Friday evenings, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., the Aquatic Center will make available two brand new QE2 constant airflow inflatable obstacle courses comprised of all sorts of obstacle challenges.
In order to accommodate families with children unable to use the inflatable, the rec pool will also be open during this time. However, in order to slowly work the inflatables into the pool's regularly scheduled programs this will not be available at the first two Friday Inflatables events.
According to a city news release:
You must be over the age of 8 or have passed an Aquatic Center swim test prior to attending. These can be done anytime the pool is open, should staffing allow.
Weak swimmers should take caution if using inflatables.
You may not use the inflatables if you have a history of back or neck problems, epilepsy, heart issues, panic attacks, pregnant, feeling ill, or under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
These inflatables will be hosted on Friday evenings with a current max participation of 80 swimmers. They will also be available to rent for private parties hosted on Saturday and Sunday nights.
Entry will be $9 per person for those using the inflatables. Reservations are now open.