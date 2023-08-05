CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Aquatic Center announced Friday that it will be increasing user fees in order to address rising costs.
Prices for Aqua Exercise classes will be: five-times-a-week classes, $58; four-times-a-week classes: $57; three-times-a-week classes, $56; twice-a-week classes, $55; and once-a-week classes, $54. Prices for swim lessons will be $57 per session for Swim 1-4 (the duration of the class will be increased by 10 minutes) and $50 per session for Preschool Level 1-3. The new prices for classes and lessons will go into effect Sept. 5.
Prices for Lap and Fitness Swim are $3.75 for ages 8-59 and $3.25 for 60 and older. Open Swim is $7 for ages 5-59 and $5 for ages 60 and older; under age 4 free. Toddler Time is $3. Spray Park admission is $2 for under age 8 and $3 for age 8 and up.
A news release from the Aquatic Center explained the need for the price increase:
"After careful consideration, we have decided to increase our fees for the first time in four years. We understand that this may come as a surprise, and we want to take this opportunity to explain the rationale behind this adjustment.
"Over the past few years, we have strived to provide you with the best possible experience in our facilities, offering a wide range of aquatic exercise classes and lessons to meet your fitness goals. However, sustaining the quality of our services has become increasingly challenging without adjusting our pricing structure.
"One of the key factors driving this decision is the escalating costs associated with maintaining the center's facilities. The prices of essential components such as parts, lights and electricity have risen significantly over the years. As a result, we find ourselves faced with mounting expenses that cannot be overlooked.
"By implementing this fee increase, we aim to ensure the long-term sustainability of our operations and continue delivering exceptional services to our valued members. These adjustments will allow us to cover the rising costs, maintain the high standards you have come to expect and invest in further improvements to enhance your overall experience."