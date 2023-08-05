20210122-news-aquatic-mc-5.JPG

The main pool of the Cheyenne Aquatic Center is seen Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021.

 Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Aquatic Center announced Friday that it will be increasing user fees in order to address rising costs. 

Prices for Aqua Exercise classes will be: five-times-a-week classes, $58; four-times-a-week classes: $57; three-times-a-week classes, $56; twice-a-week classes, $55; and once-a-week classes, $54. Prices for swim lessons will be $57 per session for Swim 1-4 (the duration of the class will be increased by 10 minutes) and $50 per session for Preschool Level 1-3. The new prices for classes and lessons will go into effect Sept. 5. 

