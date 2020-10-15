CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Aquatic Center will be closed starting at noon Friday, Oct. 16, for a pool shell replacement project on the main pool.
Cheyenne Aquatics worked hard to keep the facility, located at 931 Martin Esquibel Drive, open to the public as long as possible until a start date and contract was finalized. The project is scheduled to be complete by December, barring any delays.
The Aquatic Center will reopen as soon as the project is finished. For up-to-date information, go online to www.cheyennerec.org or follow Cheyenne Rec on Facebook.