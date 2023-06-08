Ava Sutton, Kooper Taylor receive P.E.O. STAR Scholarships
Ava Sutton, a senior at Cheyenne's East High School and the daughter of Laura and Michael Sutton, was selected to receive a $2,500 STAR Scholarship from the P.E.O. Sisterhood. She was recommended by P.E.O. Chapter BA of Cheyenne.
Ava is the secretary of student council, sings in an advanced vocal group, plays multiple instruments and is on the cheer squad for East, as well as a competitive squad in Laramie. Ava was a delegate to Girls’ State. She has a long list of community involvement, including teaching Sunday school, creating 200 fleece scarves for people in need and creating a Kindness Rock Garden to inspire youth. She will attend McPherson College in the fall to pursue a Bachelor of Science degree. Her ultimate goal is to become an English teacher.
Kooper Taylor, a senior at Cheyenne's East High School, was selected to receive a $2,500 STAR Scholarship from the P.E.O. Sisterhood. She was recommended by P.E.O. Chapter AJ of Cheyenne.
Kooper has been involved in Student Council, DECA, National Honor Society, graduation team, basketball team management, and has participated in multiple volunteer opportunities. She will attend the University of Wyoming in the fall and major in Physiology, with plans to eventually continue on to graduate school to become a Physician Assistant.
P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) has been celebrating women helping women reach for the stars for more than 150 years. The P.E.O. STAR Scholarship was established in 2009 to provide scholarships for exceptional women in their final year of high school to attend an accredited postsecondary educational institution in the U.S. or Canada in the next academic year. The competitive STAR Scholarship is for women who exhibit excellence in leadership, academics, extracurricular activities, community service and potential for future success.
Cheyenne student graduates from College of Saint Mary
Rachel Morman of Cheyenne graduated from College of Saint Mary in Omaha, Nebraska, with a doctorate in Occupational Therapy.
Nicolas Vite named to Upper Iowa University 2023 Spring Dean's List
Upper Iowa University in Fayette, Iowa, has announced the Dean's List for the 2023 spring semester. To be honored, a student must have earned a minimum 3.50 grade point average for the semester and be enrolled as a full-time student.
The honored students include Nicolas Vite, a Criminal Justice major from Cheyenne.
Students from Cheyenne named to USF Spring 2023 Dean's List
The University of Sioux Falls congratulates more than 550 students who made the Spring 2023 Dean's List. Two students from Cheyenne made the list:
- Garrett Oswald, majoring in Business Administration and Psychology
- Megan Lofink, majoring in Art Education
To qualify, students must be enrolled in at least 12 semester hours and earn a term GPA of 3.5 or greater on a 4.0 scale.
Cheyenne resident named to President's List at Gonzaga University
Ryan Stampfli of Cheyenne is among students who have earned placement on the Gonzaga University President's List for spring semester 2023. Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade point average to be listed.
Area students earn recognition at Utah Tech University
In a display of academic achievement, nearly 10 percent of Utah Tech University students earned President's List recognition for the Spring 2023 semester.
Inclusion indicates students' strong commitment to their academic pursuits, as they must achieve a semester GPA of 3.9 or higher for the President's List. Students are also required to complete a minimum of 15 credits.
Local Utah Tech students who earned President's List recognition for the Spring 2023 semester included:
- Corey Gardner of Kimball, Nebraska
- Numark Ricafranca of Cheyenne
Additionally, Zach Condie of Wheatland was among the 1,240 students awarded inclusion on the Utah Tech Dean's List for the Spring 2023 semester. For inclusion on the Dean's List, students must achieve a GPA of 3.5 to 3.89 and complete a minimum of 15 credits.
Sackman named to Spring 2023 BSC President's Honor Roll
Joshua Sackman of Cheyenne has been named to the Bismarck State College President's Honor Roll with a 4.0 GPA for the Spring 2023 semester. The college is located in Bismarck, N.D.
Students must maintain at least a 3.5 grade point on a 4.0 scale while enrolled in at least 12 semester hours of classes to qualify for the BSC President's Honor Roll.
Hastings College spring 2023 Dean’s List includes two from Cheyenne
Hastings College in Hastings, Nebraska, has announced the Dean’s List for its Spring 2023 semester. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.7 to 4.0 scale and be registered for full-time coursework.
Tiena Chu and William Wallace, both of Cheyenne, were included on the Dean's List. Chu attained a 4.0 GPA.
Rodriguez named to Mount Marty University Spring 2023 Dean's List
Trenton Rodriguez of Cheyenne is among the Spring 2023 Dean's List honorees at Mount Marty University in Yankton, S.D.
The Dean's List honoree at Mount Marty University is defined as a full-time undergraduate student completing a full-time load of graded coursework with a minimum term grade point average of 3.5.
Alexandria Rinne of Cheyenne earns University of Nebraska-Lincoln degree
Alexandria Isabella Million Rinne of Cheyenne was among a record 3,669 graduates who received degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln during commencement exercises May 19-20.
Rinne earned a Bachelor of Arts from the College of Arts and Sciences.
Baylee Delbridge earns Dean's List honor at Lee University
Lee University in Cleveland, Tennessee, congratulates Baylee Delbridge of Cheyenne on earning Dean's List honors during the Spring 2023 semester.
Dean's List recognition is earned by full-time, undergraduate students with a semester grade point average between 3.7 and 4.0.
Students recognized for Spring 2023 term honors at Concordia University
Concordia University in Nebraska recently named 223 students to its honors list for the Spring 2023 semester. Students who earn a 3.90 GPA or higher while also completing at least 12 credit hours qualify for the honors list.
Area students named to the honors list include:
- Jennifer Gillotti of Cheyenne
- Rachel Battershell of Wheatland
Cheyenne students make SNHU Winter 2023 President's List, Dean's List
Southern New Hampshire University congratulates the following students on being named to the Winter 2023 President's List and Dean's List. The winter terms run from January to May.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above for the reporting term are named to the President's List.
- Danielle Peech of Cheyenne
- Brandon Andretti of Cheyenne
- Elisha Rivera of Cheyenne
- Kenneth Jarvis of Cheyenne
- Sarah Post of Cheyenne
- Triasha English of Cheyenne
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.5 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean's List.
- Blair Durham of Cheyenne
- Samantha Schutte of Cheyenne
- Terry Tobler of Cheyenne
- Erin Schumacher of Cheyenne
Luke Anderson inducted into Phi Kappa Phi honor society
Luke Anderson of Wheatland was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Anderson was initiated at United States Air Force Academy.
Anderson is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only, and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.
Mya Halverson named to Spring 2023 Dean's List at Belmont University
Mya Halverson of Cheyenne qualified for the Spring 2023 Dean's List at Belmont University in Nashville.
Dean's List eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
Heather Vaughan named to Columbia College Spring 2023 Semester Dean's List
Columbia College in Columbia, Missouri, recently announced its dean's list for the Spring 2023 semester (January-April 2023). To be named to the dean's list, a student must have completed 12 semester hours in a 16-week period and achieved a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0-point scale.
Among those named to the Dean's List is Heather Vaughan of Cheyenne, who attended online.
Rachel Battershell of Wheatland recognized for outstanding academic achievement
Concordia University in Seward, Nebraska, honored Rachel Battershell of Wheatland, who achieved outstanding academic accomplishments, at its Commencement Honors Dinner on May 5.
Every year, each academic department may give two or more awards, depending on the size of the department and the number of students in the program. Each department establishes its own criteria for determining award recipients, but the criteria must, at minimum, consider the student's grade point average, level of service to the department and level of service to Concordia.
Battershell was among the students honored by Concordia's College of Arts and Sciences in Natural and Computer Science. She was also recognized by Concordia's College of Education, Health and Human Services in Health and Human Performance.
Area students graduate from Concordia University
On May 6, Concordia University in Nebraska awarded undergraduate and graduate degrees to more than 300 graduates. The class of 2023 was honored during undergraduate and graduate commencement ceremonies.
- Rachel Battershell of Wheatland earned a Bachelor of Science.
- Angelina Stinson of Cheyenne earned a Bachelor of Science.