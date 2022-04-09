CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Artwalk, which has traditionally been held every second Thursday of the month, is being rebranded into a first Friday event beginning May 6.
Arts Cheyenne is introducing the new format in an effort to attract a larger crowd and more newcomers to the event with a “party-like” atmosphere, one venue at a time. Every month, a different Artwalk venue around town will be highlighted, featuring food, drinks, artist workshops and live music to accompany the featured exhibit.
“Over the course of time, we've made adjustments, we've made changes, we've tried to do different things within the context of Artwalk,” said Bill Lindstrom, executive director of Arts Cheyenne. “Those have been moderately successful in respect to being an interesting thing for people to come out and see and to connect with the arts in that sort of ad-hoc fashion.
“The new version of this is absolutely to attach a Friday night environment to the Artwalk, which has always been an attractive night for people to come out, in general.”
First Fridays are a known entity around the country. Denver has a large and established celebration in locations like River North, referred to as the RiNo district, Tennyson Street Cultural District and the Art District on Santa Fe, the city's largest Artwalk.
Renee Jelinek, co-owner of The Lincoln Theatre and Paramount Cafe, was also the Arts Cheyenne board member who introduced the idea to the rest of the board.
“I think sometimes people can feel a little bit intimidated to walk into a gallery, and the Artwalk makes it just feel like a much more casual thing,” Jelinek said.
“With rebranding it, we wanted to create more of a community event, making it something that is more of an occasion to get people to come out and perhaps go to a different venue than they would normally go to."
The first venue to be featured will be a neutral location – the Cheyenne Depot – to accompany the second annual Fine Art Exchange. By next week, the board will have solidified the schedule of venues to be featured in the coming year.
With the ArtHaus slated for completion in early May, Arts Cheyenne also plans to park the mobile gallery outside any featured venue to expand the available space.
The idea has been floating around Arts Cheyenne for some years now. After COVID-19 slowed in-person interaction, it pushed the board to find a way to revitalize the Artwalk.
Mixed views
It is Jelinek’s opinion that this will attract people to come downtown on Friday night to eat, drink and visit different galleries in a way that they haven’t been incentivized to do before.
But gallery owners around downtown have mixed opinions about Arts Cheyenne’s approach to changing Artwalk. Despite some hesitancy, they’re hoping that the change will attract some interest to the monthly event after interest has dwindled in recent years.
“At this point, I'm interested to see if their ideas and assumptions are true,” Camelia El-Antably, co-owner of Clay Paper Scissors Art Gallery, said about creating a “party atmosphere.” “If they are, great. I’m willing to do what I can to make it good.
“I'm not convinced that it will, but I'm also open to trying it and seeing what happens, and I’m hopeful that it will make a difference.”
Georgia Rowswell, co-owner of Blue Door Arts, has also heard mixed responses from the community. She said some felt like Thursday night was specially reserved for the local arts, while others are excited that Arts Cheyenne is trying something new.
Rowswell shares an opinion with the latter – she’s happy to see that the organization is seeking new ways to interact with the community. Her main reservation, however, in the hope that the change continues to prop up the visual arts, rather than turning all attention to the celebration around them.
“Our initial concerns with some of the venues were that it'll be great for whoever's having the party, but does that just sort of monopolize the crowd from the other events?” Rowswell said.
For more than 10 years now, the Artwalk has been the only event centered around the visual arts to be regularly held downtown, and there’s a push to maintain its focus on the arts.
Lindstrom and Arts Cheyenne anticipate that creating a single “hub” for people to flock to during the Artwalk will only encourage them to branch out to other participants downtown. He calls it the “Cheyenne Frontier Days phenomenon,” where one event can drive business to anything within a certain radius.
"We feel that they won't lose anything,” Lindstrom said. “If anything, they will attract more people to the equation. At least that's our hope, that the sheer numbers are going to increase the overall attendance at all the other venues.”
Arts Cheyenne is set to announce the schedule and full list of participants by the end of next week, as well as unveil an all new Artwalk webpage where residents can check in on activities and culinary features.