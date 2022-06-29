CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Supreme Court on Wednesday issued an order of public censure of Cheyenne attorney Gay Vanderpoel Woodhouse, a news release from the Wyoming State Bar said.
The order came after an attorney disciplinary panel determined Woodhouse violated rules prohibiting conflicts of interest and brought forward claims that lacked a factual or legal basis.
The panel recommended to the high court that Woodhouse be publicly censured, and that she be ordered to pay an administrative fee of $750, as well as $50 to the State Bar. The court then adopted these recommendations.
Public censure, which, in general, is a public statement of disapproval, does not limit an attorney’s "right to practice law," according to the Wyoming Rules of Disciplinary Procedure for attorneys.
Woodhouse was Wyoming's first female attorney general, serving from 1998 to 2001. She has been licensed to practice law in the state since 1978.
She currently works for local law firm Woodhouse Roden Ames & Brennan, LLC, but at the time of the incidents worked for Woodhouse Roden Nethercott, LLC.
"The order stemmed from a disciplinary complaint against Woodhouse that was submitted to the Office of Bar Counsel by a Cheyenne couple whose LLC was sued by Woodhouse in 2020," the news release explained. "The lawsuit related to a startup business that operated a workout facility modeled on the 'Ninja Warrior' television series. Two LLCs partnered to operate the gym via a third LLC, in which the two member LLCs owned equal shares. Woodhouse sued on behalf of one of the member LLCs seeking various relief against the other member LLC and the LLC that operated the gym."
Although Woodhouse denied a conflict of interest was present, Laramie County District Judge Steven Sharpe ultimately granted opposing counsel’s motion to disqualify her from the case. The panel recommendation explained Woodhouse had a conflict of interest because she was "in effect representing and suing her clients," as the defendant in the lawsuit she brought owned 50% of one of the LLCs she was representing.
Sharpe then granted the defendants’ motion to dismiss the lawsuit, "holding that Woodhouse’s complaint failed to state a claim because it was not pled in compliance with statutory prerequisites to bring a derivative action," the news release said.
In other words, the attorney "filed a complaint under a legal theory that just lacked any basis," state Bar Counsel Mark Gifford said in an interview.
"I did make an error in judgment and my practice, and that's what this order reflects," Woodhouse told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Wednesday. "I have a couple of rules in life, and one is to always make amends when I do make an error, which I've done, and also to be sure that I learn from my mistakes. So, I believe this has been an opportunity for me to learn and to make some changes in my practice, and to improve the way I practice law."
After the lawsuit was resolved, the Office of Bar Counsel investigated the complaint and found there was clear and convincing evidence that Woodhouse violated Rule 1.7 (concurrent client conflict of interest), Rule 3.1 (asserting a claim lacking factual or legal basis) and Rule 8.4(d) (conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice) of the Wyoming Rules of Professional Conduct for attorneys in the state, the release said.
The Bar's Board of Professional Responsibility, which is the state's attorney disciplinary panel, found that Woodhouse violated Rule 1.7 and Rule 3.1, but not Rule 8.4(d). The panel then submitted a report of its findings and recommendation of public censure to the state Supreme Court.
The disciplinary panel found "significant" mitigating factors during Woodhouse's hearing, which took place in April. These included that the longtime attorney was remorseful, her "timely and good faith effort" to substantially reimburse the complainants for more than $30,000 in legal fees they spent defending the lawsuit, her absence of a prior disciplinary record and "good character and reputation."
The panel considered "multiple offenses" and Woodhouse's "substantial experience" practicing law as aggravating factors in the case.