CHEYENNE – The Wyoming State Bar has announced that Matthew D. Kaufman, an attorney from Cheyenne, has received the 2020 Pro Bono Award for Community Service.
Kaufman has made significant contributions to and on behalf of the Wyoming legal community in several different ways, and was recognized for his volunteer work at the University of Wyoming College of Law, specifically with the Entrepreneurship and Business Law Practicum, according to a news release. The mission of the practicum is to guide law students through the transactional practice of law while simultaneously providing legal serves to small businesses and start-ups around the state of Wyoming.
“Without Mr. Kaufman, I would not have had one of the best experiences of my time in law school,” said Sam Laffey, a recent graduate of the University of Wyoming College of Law, who nominated Kaufman for the award.
As a partner with Hathaway & Kunz, Kaufman’s legal practice focuses on business, corporate, technology, capital formation, intellectual property protection, mergers and acquisitions.