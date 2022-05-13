CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne-High Plains Audubon Society welcomes volunteers to help clean up a stretch of the Greenway from 1-3 p.m. May 22.

Volunteers will begin with the parking lot at Van Buren Avenue and Laramie Street and proceed north along Dry Creek.

Trash bags and light gloves will be provided. Participants should wear sturdy footwear (preferably waterproof), heavy gloves and bring rakes and hoes, if available, for fishing trash out of the creek.

For more on the Cheyenne-High Plains Audubon Society, visit cheyenneaudubon.org.

