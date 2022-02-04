...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM MST THIS EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
possible.
* WHERE...Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County.
* WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing snow possible.
Visibilities may be reduced to 1 mile at times in blowing and
drifting snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
Cheyenne Audubon offering Weld County “Raptor Alley” field trip Feb. 19
CHEYENNE – Members of Cheyenne Audubon invite the public to caravan with them Feb. 19 for a road trip to Weld County, Colorado, to look for hawks and eagles along “Raptor Alley” with “The Nunn Guy,” Gary Lefko.
The group will leave from the parking lot in Lions Park next to the Children’s Village at 8 a.m., expecting to return about 1 p.m., though participants providing their own vehicles may leave at any time. Round trip is expected to be 100 miles. Participants should bring water, snacks and dress for the weather. There will be a minimal amount of walking.
Please call Mark at 307-287-4953 to register so as to be on the list to be contacted if plans change.