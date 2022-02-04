CHEYENNE – Members of Cheyenne Audubon invite the public to caravan with them Feb. 19 for a road trip to Weld County, Colorado, to look for hawks and eagles along “Raptor Alley” with “The Nunn Guy,” Gary Lefko.

The group will leave from the parking lot in Lions Park next to the Children’s Village at 8 a.m., expecting to return about 1 p.m., though participants providing their own vehicles may leave at any time. Round trip is expected to be 100 miles. Participants should bring water, snacks and dress for the weather. There will be a minimal amount of walking.

Please call Mark at 307-287-4953 to register so as to be on the list to be contacted if plans change.

For more about the Cheyenne-High Plains Audubon Society, visit https://cheyenneaudubon.org/.

