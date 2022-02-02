CHEYENNE – The public is welcome to a free talk at 7 p.m. Feb. 15 in the Cottonwood Room of the Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave., concerning pronghorn migration and habitat and the barrier I-80 presents.

A Zoom link will be available at the Cheyenne-High Plains Audubon Society website, https://cheyenneaudubon.org/.

Speaker Ben Robb, currently a research ecologist for the U.S. Geological Survey’s Fort Collins Science Center, studied the impacts of Interstate 80 on pronghorn migration and crucial habitat for his master’s degree at the University of Wyoming. His study predicts the best corridors to restore pronghorn movement.

Robb’s research was supported by the Wyoming Migration Initiative at the Wyoming Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Research Unit at the University of Wyoming. His research focuses on wildlife found along the periphery of human development, and how this research can be applied to try and improve access to habitats.

