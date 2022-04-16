...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 3 PM MDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.
* WHERE...East Platte County and Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From late Saturday night through Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Cheyenne Audubon presents free sage-grouse update April 19
CHEYENNE – The public is invited to a free talk Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Cottonwood Room of the Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave., “Greater Sage-Grouse - The Largest Conservation Effort in U.S. History: The Ups and Downs,” given by Daly Edmunds, Audubon Rockies policy and outreach director, and Vicki Herren, retired Bureau of Land Management national sage-grouse coordinator.
The bird’s biology and management will be discussed, including recent science that shows alarming declines and the Bureau of Land Management’s latest management efforts.
Greater Sage-Grouse are found across 11 western states in North America’s largest but often overlooked ecosystem, shrub steppe, with Wyoming containing the largest share of birds. This inconspicuous lekking species was once so prevalent that they fed many pioneers during their grueling westward journeys.