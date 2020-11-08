CHEYENNE – Experienced and novice birders alike can practice their winter bird identification skills using automatically generated eBird multiple choice photo quizzes at the upcoming Cheyenne Audubon meeting.
At 7 p.m. Nov. 17, Audubon members and anyone else interested can get on the Zoom call and learn from longtime eBirders Barb and Mark Gorges. They’ll explain how to set up your own quizzes on the free eBird program for the Cheyenne area or wherever you might be traveling in the future.
For more information about this and other Cheyenne Audubon activities, and to get the Zoom link, visit www.cheyenneaudubon.wordpress.com.