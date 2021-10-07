CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne-High Plains Audubon Society invites the public to a free, in-person program, “Dry Creek: Evolution of an Urban Stream in Cheyenne,” given by Jeff Geyer, Laramie County Conservation District water specialist.
The program is at 7 p.m. Oct. 19 in the Cottonwood Room of the Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. The program will also be accessible via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87615181165.
Cheyenne’s increased development over the last 20 years means increased impervious surfaces, which, in turn, means higher flows in drainages through town. Dry Creek drains two-thirds of Cheyenne, which equates to 12 square miles of roof tops, roads and driveways. Stormwater runoff has changed the shape and behavior of Dry Creek, degrading it. The Laramie County Conservation District is using best management practices to restore and rejuvenate Dry Creek to a functioning system within its Cheyenne Business Park Natural Area.
Geyer is the water specialist at the Laramie County Conservation District. He is involved with every aspect of the hydrologic cycle within the bounds of Laramie County. He works with water development for improved range condition, aquifer recharge and conservation issues, riparian recovery, water-wise landscaping and stream restoration. He has a bachelor’s degree in fisheries and wildlife management and a master's in rangeland ecology and watershed management, both from the University of Wyoming.