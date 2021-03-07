CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne-High Plains Audubon Society invites the public to a free, virtual presentation on “The Language of Birds,” given by Nathan Pieplow, author of the “Peterson Field Guide to the Bird Sounds of Western North America,” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 16.
According to a news release from the society, in this presentation, Pieplow will unlock the secrets of bird language. Participants will listen in on the pillow talk of a pair of Red-winged Blackbirds and learn the secret signals that Cliff Swallows use when they’ve found food. You’ll learn how one bird sound can have many meanings, and how one meaning can have many sounds (and how, sometimes, the meaning isn’t in the sounds at all).
Growing up in South Dakota, Pieplow got started identifying bird songs by studying the classic “Birding by Ear” field guides in the Peterson series. It wasn’t until 2003, when he faced the frustrations of studying sounds for his first trips to Mexico and Costa Rica, that he became dedicated to finding new and better ways to learn, describe and catalog bird sounds. Along the way, he became a sound recordist and an amateur ethologist (a student of animal behavior).
Pieplow now lives in Boulder, Colorado, where he teaches writing and rhetoric at the University of Colorado. He is a former editor of the quarterly journal Colorado Birds, and one of the developers of the Colorado County Birding Website and the Colorado Birding Trail.
Find the link at https://cheyenneaudubon.wordpress.com.