CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Audubon’s free virtual public program “Introduction to iNaturalist with Mason Lee” is set for 7 p.m. Sept. 15.
To participate, get the Zoom link by registering for free at https://cheyenneaudubon.wordpress.com/.
iNaturalist is a social networking platform for nature enthusiasts to share biodiversity information – you can record your observations, get help with identifications and see what other people are observing around the world. Mason will explain iNaturalist and how to use it.
Mason is the project coordinator for the University of Wyoming Biodiversity Institute, and has been an iNaturalist user for five years. She especially loves using iNaturalist to explore the biodiversity around her when she travels and to get help identifying invertebrates that she finds!
For more information about this and other Cheyenne Audubon activities, visit https://cheyenneaudubon.wordpress.com/.