ANTISAINT is shown during a live performance. The Cheyenne-based metal/hard rock band has been added to the lineup of the Download20 festival, which will be held in June at Donington Park in Leicestershire, England.
Matt Whiteman, left, and his brother Andrew are ANTISAINT. The Cheyenne-based metal/hard rock band has been added to the lineup of the Download20 festival, which will be held in June at Donington Park in Leicestershire, England.
ANTISAINT is shown during a live performance. The Cheyenne-based metal/hard rock band has been added to the lineup of the Download20 festival, which will be held in June at Donington Park in Leicestershire, England.
Courtesy
Matt Whiteman, left, and his brother Andrew are ANTISAINT. The Cheyenne-based metal/hard rock band has been added to the lineup of the Download20 festival, which will be held in June at Donington Park in Leicestershire, England.
CHEYENNE – ANTISAINT is something for Wyoming metal-heads to be proud of.
The Cheyenne-based metal/hard rock band, founded and fronted by Matt Whiteman, was added to the lineup of the Download20 festival in early March. The festival, which will be held in June at Donington Park in Leicestershire, England, is setting up to be a major step in the band’s career.
"I've only been to Canada for international shows, so it’s a little nerve-racking, to say the least,” Whiteman said during a Wednesday morning interview. “When I was young, I'd watch AC/DC live at Donington Park and all those massive European shows.
“It’s a different crowd. They are really crazy out there, so I'm excited to to get that experience.”
Download, now in its 20th year, is one of the most renowned hard rock and heavy metal concerts in the world. Four-day tickets are already sold out, along with single-day tickets for the day ANTISAINT is performing.
This year’s lineup features acts like Metallica, Slipknot, Bring Me The Horizon and Five Finger Death Punch, the last of which will perform at Cheyenne Frontier Days this year.
Past performances at Download include the likes of Iron Maiden, Black Sabbath, Soundgarden, AC/DC, Guns N’ Roses, Judas Priest and Motörhead.
To make matters more unique, it’s been just seven months since ANTISAINT debuted in Cheyenne. Their first local performance was as the opening act for Puddle of Mudd last August.
Whiteman and his brother, ANTISAINT co-founder, Andrew, are hardly novices as performing musicians. Their first outfit, Denver-based Red Tide Rising, released its first album around 2015 and performed up until the height of COVID-19.
During the pandemic, the brothers relocated to Cheyenne and overhauled their sound, image and lineup. Not only have they garnered a warmer reception for their music since moving to Wyoming, but Whiteman is of the opinion that they’ve joined a more enthusiastic metal community than the one they had in Denver.
“For that Puddle of Mudd show, we brought up a band that we have done stuff with in Denver, so we're trying to also bring in bands from Denver,” Whiteman said. “Because (Cheyenne has) a great, great atmosphere and the people embrace it a whole lot better than down there.”
The band intends to continue practicing as they normally do leading up to Download, possibly adding some tour dates leading up to their UK debut on June 10. For residents looking to get a taste of their style, ANTISAINT’s music is available on all major streaming platforms.
It goes without saying that playing the Download festival is a supreme opportunity for ANTISAINT to attract a larger fanbase. Being included in Download also places the band with some of the most influential in the world, and for group not even a year old, that seems like a good place to be.
“It establishes so much credibility for the band. We can approach other festivals here in America and (say) we did this tour,” Whiteman said. “Hopefully, it’s a ball that just gets rolling and gets bigger and bigger and bigger.
“The next step is approaching the American festivals and stuff like that.”
Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.