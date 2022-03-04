CHEYENNE – Cheyenne-based country and rock band Southern Fryed is throwing a party for the release of their third album, “Highway Addiction,” at Terry Bison Ranch this Saturday. It’s the first time they will publicly play some of the songs from the album live.
The event is free, and features an opening performance from Laramie musician Bad Daddy Bill at 8 p.m., followed by a performance from Southern Fryed. There will be a full bar and a line of band merchandise that they are unveiling.
“Every time we’ve had a release party there, it’s been packed,” Russ Brown, lead singer and acoustic guitarist for Southern Fryed, said in an interview this week. “It’s a show that we provide free to the community that’s our giving back and saying, ‘Thanks. Thank you for your support, Come out to this free show.’”
It’s been four years since they stepped into the studio, and the second time they’ve taken their “Texas red dirt” inspired rock to Nashville to do it.
Recording an album in Nashville requires being meticulous, and that result is exactly what Brown wanted for their new album.
Their first album, which is no longer available for distribution or sale, was self-engineered and produced. For their second effort, 2017’s “Dive Bar,” the band sought out Grammy nominated producer Mills Logan, whom they found through Logan’s work on a Chancey Williams album.
Logan took their sound and gave it direction. Musicians, despite popular belief, sometimes like to have an outside ear tinker with their music. If they’re too close to their work, many judgement calls as to what’s best for the music are impossible to make.
“You’ve been playing these songs, and you’ve been working with these songs, and you don’t have that outside ear,” Brown said. “You’re used to what you’re hearing, and you think, ‘That’s great,’ but then you don’t have that outside ear that says, ‘You know what, this might be a little better.’”
This time around, they were more ready for the suggestions and creative process that Logan put them through. He had ideas ready for them, and when recording began, they hit the ground running, playing the songs they had prepared, as well as fashioning some new tracks on the spot.
Being in Nashville puts them in the right mindset. Recording somewhere completely alien from their hometown of Cheyenne means that there’s no getting sidetracked with day jobs and responsibilities at home.
But being in the studio can’t replace what Southern Fryed is really about.
The title track, “Highway Addiction,” says it all. With 40 tour dates fast approaching across the American West, Southern Fryed will soon get their fix.
“I get asked, ‘What is it about the road?’” Brown said. “The simple way I put it is that it’s addicting. It is an addiction to be out there, because when you’re going out there to shows, and you see how the fans and the crowds react to your music, it gives you an adrenaline rush and high like you’ve never experienced.
“People who have never been part of that don’t understand it.”
At times, the album wants to capture that feeling, like with the song “Night Haze.” The song talks about being in a drunken stupor, waking up and trying to remember the night before.
“We see that from the stage,” he said, laughing. “We can tell that, yep, that person’s not gonna remember what they did tonight.”
Brown and bassist Andy Woods share songwriting duties, and, through the years, the song creation process has become more collaborative.
In so doing, the band invites new ideas and directions. Just like hiring a producer helps to make the right tweaks, involving the rest of the band’s members produces a more rounded final product.
There’s plenty of love songs coming with the album, as well, many of which are penned by Brown.
Regardless of author, all song ideas are welcome, and can be pulled from any experience that inspires the members of the band. The song “Fiona” tells the story of a woman trying to escape her life. Woods was inspired to write this based off the character in the show “Shameless.”
This album also sports the newest lineup of the band. They are: Brown; Woods; Tim Howard on drums; Keith Guille on keyboard; Bob Torguson on banjo, guitar and mandolin, and Colin Gaddie on lead guitar.
“That’s the big thing,” Brown said. “We want to write songs that people can relate to and that are personal to us. It gives people a glimpse inside of us.”