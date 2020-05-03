CHEYENNE – According to the city of Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities’ 2019 Consumer Confidence Report, also known as a water quality report, Cheyenne’s drinking water continues to be safe and water quality meets or exceeds federal and local drinking water standards.
In other words, Cheyenne’s drinking water is better than the drinking water standards established by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
The CCR is a federally mandated report providing information about where Cheyenne’s water comes from and how the treated water compares to the federal rules regarding drinking water quality. The BOPU publishes this report annually with the results of water quality analyses conducted in accordance with the Safe Drinking Water Act.
The report can be viewed at www.cheyennecity.org/ccr. Customers who would like to receive a printed copy of the report may call customer service at 307-637-6460.