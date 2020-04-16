CHEYENNE – On Monday, April 20, starting at 3 p.m., the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities will be having its monthly Board meeting. Following current recommendations from health officials, the board’s administration building will be closed to the public, and the board members will participate remotely.
Public participation is welcomed and encouraged. Anyone may listen to the monthly board meeting by dialing in to 563-999-2090 and using the access code 801224.
To review the meeting agenda and board packet, go online to https://www.cheyennecity.org/1047/Board-Meeting-AgendaMinutes. Participants will initially be placed in “listen only” mode. However, if you wish to address the board, both during the public comment period, or as part of any individual discussion, please email degenhoff@cheyennebopu.org or call 307-637-6415 before and/or during the meeting.
Please provide your name, phone number and the subject you wish to comment on. Staff will moderate the conference call and will unmute requested conference lines for public input at the appropriate time.