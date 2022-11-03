...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT
THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...Converse County Lower Elevations, East Platte County
and Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From late Friday night through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Widespread strong crosswinds could create hazardous
travel for all motorists on Interstate 25 between mile markers
80 and 170...especially for light weight and high profile
vehicles...including light load semis and those towing camper
trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
Courtesy of the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities.
CHEYENNE – Customers of the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities have recently reported receiving a telephone call where the caller claimed to be from the BOPU. The fraudulent caller is asking customers to wire money or provide credit card information for payment on excessive water use or risk having water shut off to the home.
The BOPU encourages customers to remain vigilant against phone and identity scams. Any customers who have concerns about callers claiming to represent the BOPU should hang up and call Customer Service at 307-637- 6460. Customers may also visit the lobby at 2416 Snyder Ave.
The BOPU does report fraudulent calls to the Cheyenne Police Department. Using caller ID, make note of the originating phone number, date, time and any other details of the call so they can be conveyed to the police department.