Scam alert pic

Courtesy of the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities.

CHEYENNE – Customers of the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities have recently reported receiving a telephone call where the caller claimed to be from the BOPU. The fraudulent caller is asking customers to wire money or provide credit card information for payment on excessive water use or risk having water shut off to the home.

The BOPU encourages customers to remain vigilant against phone and identity scams. Any customers who have concerns about callers claiming to represent the BOPU should hang up and call Customer Service at 307-637- 6460. Customers may also visit the lobby at 2416 Snyder Ave.


Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus