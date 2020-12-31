CHEYENNE – A customer of the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities reported receiving a telephone call where the caller claimed to be from Cheyenne’s water and sewer department.
The fraudulent caller claimed the customer was delinquent on their water bill and requested credit card information.
BOPU encourages customers to be vigilant against phone and identity scams. Customers who have concerns about callers claiming to represent BOPU should hang up and call 307-637-6460. Customers may also visit BOPU at 2416 Snyder Ave.
BOPU reports fraudulent calls to Cheyenne’s Police Department. Using caller ID, make note of the originating phone number, date, time and other details of the call so they can be conveyed to the police department.