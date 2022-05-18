CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities crews are working to repair an asphalt cut on Cahill Drive between Kingham Drive and Worth Drive.
BOPU said via Twitter that residential access will be accommodated throughout the repair project, which is expected to last three to five days.
For updates, follow BOPU on Twitter @cheyennebopu.
