CHEYENNE – Customers visiting or calling the city of Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities will notice a small change in operating hours the second Wednesday in October and December.
The BOPU lobby at 2416 Snyder Ave., and its customer service line, 307-637-6460, will operate from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 14 and Dec. 9 to accommodate for system upgrade training.
BOPU staff wishes to thank customers for their patience, and they apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.
Crews will continue to respond to water main breaks, sewer backups and other emergency water and sewer situations by calling 307-637-6471.