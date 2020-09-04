CHEYENNE – As part of the three-mile water main and fire hydrant replacement project on or near Dell Range Boulevard, the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities continues to work to advance water service reliability in the area.
The five-stage project soon will be wrapping up stage two on Bluegrass Circle from Dell Range to Spring Court. Congestion should ease in the area as BOPU moves to stages three, four and five of the project.
The next stages will start Tuesday, Sept. 8, on Stillwater Avenue, Meadowland Drive and Edgewater Avenue. Traffic controls will be in place, including one-way traffic. Business and residential access will be provided.
This $4.4 million multi-staged water project is slated to end this winter.