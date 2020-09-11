CHEYENNE – According to the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities, property owners often are unaware that they also own the buried pipes – called private service lines or laterals – that bring water into their home and/or business, as well as the pipes that carry wastewater away.
If a private service line clogs, leaks or breaks, it is the property owner’s responsibility to contact a plumbing contractor and pay for any repairs from the building to the city’s water/sewer mains. The BOPU is responsible for maintaining the city’s water and wastewater system, including the larger “main” pipelines.
If you suspect a water or sewer service pipeline problem, call the BOPU’s water department at 307-637-6471.
Residents should always call 811 to locate underground lines owned by utility providers, including, but not limited to, gas, electric, phone, etc. However, private water and wastewater service lines will not be located as part of this process. A licensed plumbing contractor should be contacted for any work on private service lines.