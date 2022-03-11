...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM
MST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph likely.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Saturday. Winds will
especially increase overnight and into the early to mid-day
hours Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers, with a high risk for blow overs.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds paired with a fresh snowpack
could lead to blowing snow and reductions to visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
The Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities' new Twitter account. Screenshot taken on March 11, 2022.
Previously, the city agency had made announcements via the social media channels run by the city overall, according to BOPU Public Affairs Coordinator Erin Lamb. She said she thought it would be more effective to communicate about things like closures, water main breaks, hydrant flushing and other updates directly to residents through the board's own social media accounts.
There was one twist: Some of the social media platforms were hosting BOPU imposter accounts.
So, Lamb said in a phone interview Friday, she contacted the Big Tech companies. Those firms "cooperated in a timely manner" and removed all of what she called the rogue sites.
With that, the water and sewage board began its own accounts in recent weeks.
Using those new channels, "maybe people will be able to receive that communication better" from the agency, Lamb said. It was "a really good opportunity for us to branch out from the city's" own accounts on the tech platforms, the spokesperson said. She noted that other city agencies also have their own social media account handles.
BOPU's announcement said it is also going to use the Nextdoor software and smartphone application "to target neighborhoods for localized alerts, road closures and notices."