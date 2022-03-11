CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities has started four of its own social media accounts, to get the word out directly to local residents about water and sewer issues.

On FacebookInstagram and Twitter, BOPU goes by the account handle-name cheyennebopu. On LinkedIn, it is a longer web address: www.linkedin.com/company/board-of-public-utilities

Previously, the city agency had made announcements via the social media channels run by the city overall, according to BOPU Public Affairs Coordinator Erin Lamb. She said she thought it would be more effective to communicate about things like closures, water main breaks, hydrant flushing and other updates directly to residents through the board's own social media accounts.

There was one twist: Some of the social media platforms were hosting BOPU imposter accounts.

So, Lamb said in a phone interview Friday, she contacted the Big Tech companies. Those firms "cooperated in a timely manner" and removed all of what she called the rogue sites.

With that, the water and sewage board began its own accounts in recent weeks.

Using those new channels, "maybe people will be able to receive that communication better" from the agency, Lamb said. It was "a really good opportunity for us to branch out from the city's" own accounts on the tech platforms, the spokesperson said. She noted that other city agencies also have their own social media account handles.

BOPU's announcement said it is also going to use the Nextdoor software and smartphone application "to target neighborhoods for localized alerts, road closures and notices."

