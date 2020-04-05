CHEYENNE – On Monday, April 6, starting at 3 p.m., the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities will have a special board meeting to review the proposed fiscal year 2021 budget.
Following current recommendations from health officials, the board’s administration building will be closed to the public, and the board members will participate remotely.
Public participation is welcomed and encouraged. Anyone may listen to the special board meeting using the access information below:
Dial-in number: 563-999-2090
Access code: 991514
To review the meeting agenda, go online to https://www.cheyennecity.org/1047/Board-Meeting-AgendaMinutes. Participants will initially be placed in “listen only” mode. However, if you wish to address the board, both during the public comment period or as part of any individual discussion, email degenhoff@cheyennebopu.org or call 307-637-6415 before and/or during the meeting.
Please provide your name, phone number and the subject you wish to comment on. Staff will moderate the conference call and will unmute requested conference lines for public input at the appropriate time.