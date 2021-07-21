CHEYENNE – Due to anticipated high traffic volume in the area for the first night of Cheyenne Frontier Days, the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens and Paul Smith Children's Village in Lions Park (710 S. Lions Park Drive) will close at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 23.
Exterior, unfenced landscapes are open dawn to dusk.
The Cheyenne Botanic Gardens and Paul Smith Children's Village will resume normal hours on Saturday, July 24. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.
Additionally, the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens and Paul Smith Children's Village will be open on Monday, July 26, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for CFD and Navy Week. For more information about Cheyenne Navy Week festivities at the Botanic Gardens, and throughout the city, go online to https://bit.ly/3rkYieU.
The Cheyenne Botanic Gardens and Paul Smith Children's Village will be closed Wednesday, July 28 for Cheyenne Day.
The Cheyenne Botanic Gardens is Wyoming's only public garden. It exists in one of the most challenging garden climates in the lower 48 states (high winds, regular hail, high altitude, little winter snow cover, and unpredictable first and last frosts). Come explore the Shane Smith Grand Conservatory, as well as 27 specialty landscapes and the Paul Smith Children's Village. This is also home to Engine 1242, the oldest locomotive engine in Wyoming.
Admission is free. Donations are encouraged.