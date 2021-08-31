...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...All of southeast Wyoming.
WHEN...Until 1 PM MDT Wednesday.
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from distant wildfires across the western
United States.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Cheyenne Botanic Gardens elevator temporarily closed for repair
CHEYENNE – Due to a power supply part failure, and supply chain issues in acquiring the replacement part, the elevator at the Shane Smith Grand Conservatory is temporarily closed.
Gardens staff apologize for the inconvenience of access to the Grand Conservatory’s second- and third-floor spaces. The elevator is expected to be repaired by mid-September. The second and third floor will be accessible by stairs only during this time.
The Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, located at 710 S. Lions Park Drive, and the adjacent Paul Smith Children's Village are open Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Cheyenne Botanic Gardens is Wyoming's only public garden. It exists in one of the most challenging garden climates in the lower 48 states (high winds, regular hail, high altitude, little winter snow cover, and unpredictable first and last frosts). Visitors are invited to explore the Shane Smith Grand Conservatory, as well as 27 specialty landscapes and the Paul Smith Children's Village.
Senior, youth and handicapped volunteers provide much of the physical labor. This is also home to Engine 1242, the oldest locomotive engine in Wyoming. Admission is free, but donations are encouraged.