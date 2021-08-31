CHEYENNE – Due to a power supply part failure, and supply chain issues in acquiring the replacement part, the elevator at the Shane Smith Grand Conservatory is temporarily closed.

Gardens staff apologize for the inconvenience of access to the Grand Conservatory’s second- and third-floor spaces. The elevator is expected to be repaired by mid-September. The second and third floor will be accessible by stairs only during this time.

The Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, located at 710 S. Lions Park Drive, and the adjacent Paul Smith Children's Village are open Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

The Cheyenne Botanic Gardens is Wyoming's only public garden. It exists in one of the most challenging garden climates in the lower 48 states (high winds, regular hail, high altitude, little winter snow cover, and unpredictable first and last frosts). Visitors are invited to explore the Shane Smith Grand Conservatory, as well as 27 specialty landscapes and the Paul Smith Children's Village.

Senior, youth and handicapped volunteers provide much of the physical labor. This is also home to Engine 1242, the oldest locomotive engine in Wyoming. Admission is free, but donations are encouraged.

Questions may be directed to the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens at 307-637-6458 or email at asommers@cheyennecity.org.

