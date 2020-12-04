CHEYENNE – The COVID-19 pandemic has canceled many things, but it can’t stop story time.
According to a news release, Cheyenne Botanic Gardens now offers virtual story time videos on its website at www.botanic.org/videos. Each video features a children’s book narrated by Cheyenne natives Diane Peterson and Aaron Sommers. Story time videos available include “Clifford the Big Red Dog,” “Pssst!” and “Dinosaur Hunt,” with more to come.
Visitors will find more than just story time videos on the page. It also features DIY kid projects and “The Goofball” dance, led by Sommers. Virtual story times are made possible by grants received from the Women’s Civic League and Delta Kappa Gamma-Upsilon Chapter to buy video equipment.