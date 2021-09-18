LARAMIE – Gunnar Goertel of Cheyenne recently completed his Eagle Scout service project, getting him one step closer to earning the prestigious top rank with the Boy Scouts of America.
Goertel, 14, a member of Cheyenne Troop 101, with Phil Flores as scoutmaster, worked with the nonprofit organization Friends of the Medicine Bow Rail Trail. The project’s goal was to repair fencing at the popular Woods Creek Trailhead, off of Highway 230 in the Medicine Bow National Forest.
“The barbed wire fence was badly damaged by fallen trees,” Goertel said. “The fence was nonfunctional in keeping livestock out of the trailhead, and the wooden fence around the parking area also needed repair.”
Goertel initially visited the site soon after the snow melted at the start of the summer to prepare a proposal for the project, and to make a plan for the supplies, materials and tools that might be needed.
“It looked like a swamp when we first visited the site,” Goertel said. “Trees had fallen due to beetle kill, with many falling on top of the fence. It was even hard to just get around the site.”
Goertel said there were 22 spots with fallen trees or breaks in the barbed wire. In addition to repairing 830 feet of barbed wire fencing, the three-post corner “H” brace also needed reconstruction. Additionally, the wooden fence around the parking area had seven broken rails needing replacement.
Eagle Scout projects are not as much about the candidate getting their hands dirty and doing the work. It is more about showing leadership and directing a crew of fellow Scouts to accomplish the project goal.
“It was difficult to tell someone what to do,” Goertel said. “It would have been easier to show how to fix the fence, but I had to verbalize those directions instead of doing it myself.”
Dave Nelson, chairperson for the Friends of the Medicine Bow Rail Trail, was on hand to help with the project, and also to assist, as needed, in the planning process. As a former industrial arts instructor, Nelson admitted the fence repair appealed to him, as well.
“It was a great experience for me to work with Gunnar and the other Scouts,” Nelson said. “I was in my element helping with the repairs, and it was very worthwhile. I was impressed by the skill level of the Scouts, who really did a great job.”
Goertel admits he enjoys helping fellow Scouts with their Eagle Scout projects. He said he’s learned a lot of skills from helping others, especially when he was a younger Scout. Now those other Scouts came to help him with his project. Goertel said it makes a loop, where Scouts help each other and learn a wide range of new skills in the process.
Not only do other Scouts get hands-on experience, the project was a family affair. Mark and Christie Goertel, Gunnar’s parents, supported their son’s efforts and volunteered their time and effort to help repair the fence. Christie Goertel prepared lunch for the group, an effort she said played to her strong suit. With Mark Goertel, his son is carrying on a family tradition, since he, too, earned the rank of Eagle Scout in his youth.
Christie Goertel said being a Boy Scout teaches so many different skills, but most important is the focus on personal responsibility.
“This project gave Gunnar the opportunity to do project management,” Christie Goertel said. “He had to figure out what supplies, tools and people were needed to do the project. With this experience and learning responsibility, the Boy Scouts is a very worthwhile organization.”
Next up, Gunnar Goertel must write a report about the project and its completion. Then he goes before the Board of Review to talk about the experience and outline what he’s learned.
Goertel encourages others who might like to camp, fish and hike to check out the Boy Scouts. He initially joined when he was 11 years old because of his desire to do those activities, and said he has greatly enjoyed the skills he’s learned through the years.