CHEYENNE – Nine-year-old Kenneth Watt was determined to sell his pig at the Laramie County Fair earlier this month.
He went around to a number of businesses in Cheyenne, armed with a PowerPoint and flier to explain why they should buy his pig.
“He told nobody about his condition, diagnosis or anything. This was purely about him and his pig,” Kenny’s mother, Joanne Watt, said last week.
Kenny has an inoperable brain tumor, which was diagnosed when the boy was just 3 in 2016. The tumor is an optic pathway glioma, a cancerous, slow-growing tumor, which developed around his optic nerve, the one that connects the eye to the brain.
Since his diagnosis, Kenny has been receiving chemotherapy almost constantly, with maybe a couple of months break, his mother said. He also gets quarterly MRI scans for doctors to see the effects of his treatment and alter it, depending on the tumor’s movement.
This week, the family got some pretty hard news: Kenny’s tumor has grown 20% since his last scan in June and 28% since May 1. Next week, his oncologist, surgeons and radiation therapist will meet to discuss Kenny’s situation and figure out the next steps.
“Back in May, his diagnosis had gotten worse, and they told us when the last time his tumor was this big, he went blind in one eye,” Joanne Watt said. “There’s a 50/50 chance that could happen or his quality of life could diminish.”
Likely, Kenny will have to start radiation and possibly have surgery, but his mother and family were trying to take the news in stride. Kenny has always been a faithful child and regularly tells his parents and sister that God will heal him at some point, just maybe not right now.
“He’s very positive,” Joanne said.
When his diagnosis worsened in May, Kenny began putting together a “vision bucket list,” which contained all of the things he wanted to do and see before potentially losing his vision.
Some of the items on his list included visiting the Grand Canyon, seeing the Eiffel Tower and the Great Wall of China and going crab fishing.
Raising the pig for 4-H this year was also something new for the Watt family, but Kenny wanted to learn to raise animals – likely to help take care of the horses he wants for himself and his little sister.
When Kenny took his pig up to auction at the fair, he couldn’t believe the reaction he got.
Joanne explained that some 4-H friends, Megan and Justin Hesser, went to some of the businesses Kenny gave his presentation to and explained the boy’s diagnosis.
“Megan thought if she approached these businesses, she could raise more money so Kenny could accomplish more on his bucket list,” she said. “So, he started showing his pig, and it started off at $10,000, and all of the sudden went up to $16,000. These were people who’d never met him.”
Following the auction, people were donating money for add-ons to Kenny, more than doubling what his pig sold for. By the time he left the ring, Kenny had raised $37,000.
4-H parent and Wyoming Tribune Eagle advertising representative Carissa Pollard noted that many of the add-ons came from Kenny’s fellow 4-H students.
“A lot of those donations came from kids who were taking a portion of their proceeds and giving them back to Kenny,” Pollard said. “I was so overwhelmed by the compassion of the kids at the fair this year.”
Although Joanne Watt didn’t know the exact number, by the end of the day, the 4-H community at the fair had raised nearly $50,000 for a little boy with a brain tumor who was bound and determined to show his pig.
“It was the way the community came to support this little guy, and they had no idea what the money was going toward, they don’t know if it’s medical bills, the bucket list or just because they wanted to do something nice for a kid that had struggled,” Joanne said. “It was really neat to see the community do that.”