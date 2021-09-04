How to vote on sixth-penny propositions

Absentee and early voting for Laramie County’s Nov. 2 election on the 1% specific purpose sales and use tax (sixth penny) begins Sept. 17.

Voters will consider 14 ballot propositions, grouped into the categories of public safety, roads, infrastructure and community enhancements. Voters may vote for or against each proposition, and a proposition must receive a majority of votes cast on it to be approved.

Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee said any registered voter can request an absentee ballot that will be mailed to their home. Registered voters can call 307-633-4242 or email election@laramiecountyclerk.com to request a ballot. Voters must provide their name, date of birth, residence and mailing address. Lee said ballots will be mailed starting Sept. 17 to those who have requested them.

Residents can view the sample ballot on the Clerk’s election website at https://elections.laramiecountyclerk.com/.

For information on voter registration or the upcoming election, visit the election website or call the election office at 307-633-4242.