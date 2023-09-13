CHEYENNE – With around $2 trillion available for infrastructure investment across the country, Cheyenne businesses say that it's difficult for the region to make the most of this funding.
The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce joined the U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday in an online panel to discuss the importance of shortening the time it takes to get a permit.
“This truly is an issue that hits home with Main Street and with companies that are building our communities,” said Dale Steenbergen, president and CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce.
It takes 4.5 years, on average, for a project to get approved for a permit, which is often longer than the actual construction time. For roads and bridges, it averages 7.4 years, and the average is 7.7 years for airports to get permit approval.
“Frankly, our permitting process is broken,” said Christopher Guth, senior vice president of the U.S. Chamber’s Global Energy Institute.
Guth said he believes the unpredictability and opaqueness of the process deters private sector investment in projects like roads and bridges, and energy platforms like wind, solar and pipelines.
Jason Stephen, owner of Gateway Construction in Cheyenne, is a contractor and developer who sees the time it takes for permit approval as a factor that deters investment.
“There’s timelines and deadlines that just keep getting pushed and pushed and pushed,” Stephen said. “And that's what I think is most frustrating for most of us.”
He’s not optimistic about Cheyenne’s current infrastructure as it prepares for Sentinel deployment. The Sentinel intercontinental ballistic missile is the replacement for the Minuteman III, which is overseen by Cheyenne's F.E. Warren Air Force Base.
“We need to be able to move on that and to improve that infrastructure,” Stephen said, “I think the time that it's taking to get through these processes is just really going to hurt us.”
Steenbergen said time is the most valuable asset when making these decisions.
“There's nothing more discouraging than when we talk to investors who are anxious to unleash progress and prosperity in this country, and they get mired down in the paperwork and time it takes to get a permit,” Steenbergen said.
He said securing this type of infrastructure development is important to the community. He used the redesign of the Interstate 25 and 80 interchange – which was funded by a federal grant – as an example.
Lauren Benford is a controller for Reiman Corp., a Cheyenne-based general contractor. She said these delays hurt the industry as a whole.
“When our partners at the federal level and at the state level are not expected to have that same kind of push to have a deadline or be transparent, it stalls the project,” Benford said, “and it stalls the momentum that you create as a project team.”
She is particularly concerned about the mining industry in Wyoming. Delays in opening and closing mines make it difficult for Benford to source local products in construction projects.
Guth and his team with the U.S. Chamber launched Permit America to Build in April, an effort to advocate for smoother and faster permitting processes across the country.
The panel held on Wednesday also included representatives from the Montana Chamber of Commerce and Montana Mining Association, who voiced similar concerns.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.