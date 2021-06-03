CHEYENNE – Two men involved in a violent carjacking last April in Cheyenne were convicted and sentenced in U.S. District Court, acting U.S. Attorney Bob Murray said Thursday in a news release.
Oscar Alfredo Ortiz, 20, of Cheyenne, and Jacob Nathaniel Hopkins Trigg, 19, of Colorado received prison time for the convictions.
Ortiz was sentenced to 15 years in prison with five years of supervised release, and Trigg was sentenced to nine years in prison with five years of supervised release. Both were ordered by U.S. District Judge Nancy Freudenthal to pay $5,089 in restitution and $200 in special assessment fees.
On April 21, 2020, the victim encountered the defendants standing on the roadway while driving in southwest Cheyenne. After the victim stopped to offer assistance, Ortiz brandished a rifle and demanded the victim turn over control of the vehicle. Trigg pointed a handgun at the victim and demanded he empty his pockets. Ortiz and Trigg then ordered the victim out at gunpoint and fled in the vehicle.
The following day, the vehicle was located in Longmont, Colorado. Witnesses and video cameras captured the defendants and a woman dump the vehicle and cover it with a tarp. Meanwhile, officers in Longmont were tracking the duo on social media and found several posts related to the crime spree that also included a high-speed chase on Interstate 70 near Evergreen, Colorado. The Colorado State Patrol ultimately disengaged from pursuing the vehicle after speeds reached in excess of 96 mph in a heavy traffic area.
The FBI arrested Ortiz and Trigg following a search warrant of Ortiz’s residence in Cheyenne, where the firearms were located. Both firearm purchases were tracked back to the defendants.
"I want to send a clear message to would-be carjackers: Committing a senseless act of violence like carjacking will earn you a home in federal prison for a long time," Murray said in the news release. "This office and our law enforcement partners will always fight for crime victims and do our job to hold accountable violent criminals."
"Today’s sentence highlights the successful collaboration between the FBI’s Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force, Cheyenne Police Department, Longmont Police Department, Boulder County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office," FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider said in the release. "The CPD’s integration into the RMSSTF directly impacted the efficiency of the investigation. We work diligently with our partners to identify, investigate and prosecute violent criminals such as Trigg and Ortiz to protect the public and keep our communities safe. FBI Denver is grateful for all our task force participants as these strong partnerships continue to bring justice to those who commit violent crimes."
The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy J. Forwood as part of the joint federal, state and local Project Safe Neighborhoods Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts.
PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime, according to the release. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders, and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.