...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Laramie County Wyoming including Cheyenne...Nebraska
Panhandle Counties to include Alliance...
Hemingford...Bridgeport...Sidney and Kimball.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
CENTENNIAL, Colo. – Mark Eisele, a cattle rancher from Cheyenne, is the new vice president of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.
He was elected during the 2022 Cattle Industry Convention, held in Houston, Texas, Feb. 1-3.
NCBA is the oldest and largest national association of cattle producers, and its vision is to be the trusted leader and definitive voice of the U.S. cattle and beef industry, according to a March 1 news release. As vice president, Eisele will serve as a volunteer officer representing the association and all of its members.
“Cattle ranchers work tirelessly to provide the best care for their cattle and land, and maintain open space and natural ecosystems, allowing the native environment to thrive,” Eisele said in the release. “My goal as an elected officer for NCBA is to continue to share the great story of America’s cattle producers and help my neighbors and colleagues across the country.”
Eisele and his family manage a cow-calf and custom haying operation on the historic King Ranch Company. The King Ranch, which encompasses private/deeded lands, as well as state and federal grazing land leases, was recognized in 2015 with the Leopold Conservation Award and Wyoming Stock Growers Environmental Stewardship Award.
Eisele has been actively involved with the NCBA since 2009, serving on the board of directors, several committees and most recently as chair of the policy division. Eisele is also engaged with local organizations, holding leadership roles with the Wyoming Stock Growers Association and the Wyoming Livestock Board.