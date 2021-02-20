CHEYENNE – The city of Cheyenne Cemetery Complex will conduct grounds cleanup and begin enhanced enforcement of the long-established rules and regulations for grounds maintenance starting March 15.
According to a news release, this will involve the removal of noncompliant grave site decorations, adornments and items that interfere with mowing and maintenance operations under the guidance of the City of Cheyenne Municipal Code 12.20 and the regulations granted under §12.20.010©.
For more information, see the newly installed signage near the cemetery entrance gates or “Cemetery Regulations” at www.cheyennecity.org/cemetery.