...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 65 MPH expected.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County including the city of Cheyenne.
* WHEN...Until 2 PM MDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight or high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
CHEYENNE – Kaylee Jeffrey, a Cheyenne Central High School alum, was recently selected as the 2023 Colorado Social Worker of the Year by the National Association of Social Workers.
Jeffrey is a licensed clinical social worker and certified school social worker who has worked with children in various capacities for over 15 years. She attended the University of Washington in Seattle, where she completed her Master’s of Social Work in 2012 with a specialized focus on clinical mental health.
Her undergraduate work was completed at Metropolitan State University of Denver, where she earned a Bachelor's in Social Work with a focus on youth development.
NASW-CO will present Jeffrey with the award at the 2023 Colorado Social Work Month Celebration and Award Ceremony on Monday, March 27. The event will be held virtually at 7 p.m.
Jeffrey is the daughter of Cheyenne Municipal Court Judge Ronn Jeffrey and Marilyn Jeffrey of Cheyenne.