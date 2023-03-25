Kaylee Jeffrey

CHEYENNE – Kaylee Jeffrey, a Cheyenne Central High School alum, was recently selected as the 2023 Colorado Social Worker of the Year by the National Association of Social Workers.

Jeffrey is a licensed clinical social worker and certified school social worker who has worked with children in various capacities for over 15 years. She attended the University of Washington in Seattle, where she completed her Master’s of Social Work in 2012 with a specialized focus on clinical mental health.

