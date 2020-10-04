CHEYENNE – The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for its annual Women’s Leadership Award.
This annual award will be presented to a Laramie County woman who has exhibited exceptional leadership qualities in her professional work and/or services to others.
Deadline to submit a nomination is by Friday, Nov. 6 at noon. Information to nominate is available at www.CheyenneChamber.org.
In 2020, America celebrates the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, giving women across the nation the right to vote. Wyoming – as a territory, and then as a state – preceded the United States government by more than 50 years in this progressive act.
The state of Wyoming is the Equality State for its pioneering legislation allowing women to both vote and hold elected office. The Chamber of Commerce will honor this monumental anniversary during the Women’s Leadership Award Luncheon, presented by State Farm Insurance-Suzanne Cork. Finalists will be invited to the Women’s Leadership Award Luncheon on Friday, Dec. 4, where the winner will be announced.