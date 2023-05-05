CHEYENNE — Four military units were awarded for their exceptional service to the nation at the annual Military May Luncheon on Friday, hosted by the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce.
The event drew several local luminaries, as well as distinguished servicemen and women. Scott Fox, chairman of the Chamber’s Military Affairs Committee, presented the awards.
The 890th Missile Security Forces Squadron received the U.S. Air Force 90th Missile Wing Trophy. According to Fox, the squadron earned this accolade by “shielding $3.3 billion in nuclear resources” and performing volunteer work in Cheyenne.
“The 890th Missile Security Forces Squadron epitomizes the values of duty, honor, courage, loyalty, integrity and selfless dedication to the Unites States’ nuclear deterrence mission and community well-being,” Fox said.
The 84th Civil Support Team received the Wyoming Army National Guard Trophy. Fox stated that over half of the unit has logged several hours each working with organizations, schools and churches around Cheyenne and Laramie County.
The Wyoming Air National Guard Trophy went to the 243rd Air Traffic Control Squadron, which performed “exceptionally meritorious service” throughout 2022. According to Fox, the 243rd “exploded on the national scene by demonstrating rapid, agile combat deployment” during a three-day training event. Members deployed to six overseas locations in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, which carried out targeted operations to defeat ISIS.
The Cheyenne NRC Mobilization Department was the winner of the Wyoming Naval Reserve Trophy. Fox called the department the “epitome of excellence,” citing its provision of capable personnel to the fleet.
Addressing all of the award recipients, Fox said, “We’re beyond grateful for your service to our country and your commitment to our community, as well as that same commitment and service from your families. ‘Thank you’ will never be quite enough, but that is what we have to offer today.”
Chamber President and CEO Dale Steenbergen said that he is occasionally challenged by some skeptical people to justify the Chamber’s sizable investment of money, effort and time on the military. He said that he now offers an eloquently simple rejoinder to such naysayers.
“I thought about it a lot, and I came across a quote that probably a lot of you know and is pretty pertinent to what we’re doing today,” Steenbergen said. “It says, ‘This will remain the land of the free as long as we are the home of the brave.’”
Steenbergen stated that he typically pushes aside thoughts of potential economic dividends in favor of revering servicemen and women.
“It’s not about the money,” Steenbergen said, “It’s not about the economic development, although we love that. We try to grow it, but it should be about the reverence for the people who pay a price for this nation.”
Steenbergen cited military discounts and the Adopt an Airman program as two significant tokens of community appreciation. In addition, the Cheyenne Chamber will be hosting a free Military Appreciation BBQ on May 20 at 1022 Airport Parkway, starting at 10:30 a.m.
These efforts have not gone unappreciated, as evidenced by the words of gratitude offered by Maj. Gen. Gregory Porter, adjutant general to the Wyoming Military Department. Porter, who also delivered a speech at the luncheon, enumerated just a few of the grateful gestures extended by Cheyenne.
“I’ve never been in a community that’s been as supportive as this,” Porter told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “If I am in uniform, it’s pretty tough for me to buy lunch. Somebody else always seems to buy it for me. People will tell me, ‘Thank you for your service.’”
Porter stated that the partnership between the military and Cheyenne is a testament to something greater: community.
“It’s more about the community that comes together and says, ‘Hey, we enjoy and admire the service so much that we’re going to give a Cheyenne Trophy to these brave men and women,’” Porter said. “That’s such a positive reflection of the community and how they feel about their military.
“That’s four separate units, but it’s indicative of what kind of quality we have throughout our force. It’s the kind of dedication, the kind of patriotism, the kind of grit we have in our formation. They just happened to be the award winners this year, but there’s so many more of them that perform well at whatever they have to do. It’s an honor to serve with them.”