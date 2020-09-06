CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution cordially invites the public to attend its celebration of the National Constitution Week from 10:30 a.m. to noon Sept. 19 in front of the state Capitol.
Sept. 17 marks the 233rd anniversary of the drafting of the U.S. Constitution by the Constitutional Convention. The Constitution is our legal document that assures each citizen of the freedoms Americans cherish and appreciate. Daughters of the American Revolution feel it is their responsibility to keep our ancestors’ legacy alive by promoting the ideals they fought valiantly to give their descendants.
Come and be apart of our patriotic celebration as state Rep. Sue Wilson, R-Cheyenne, addresses the importance of our Constitution.
Please bring canned food, boxes of food or any other item for the VA food pantry. Also, please bring a hand bell so everyone can end the program by ringing bells.