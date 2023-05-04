CHEYENNE – Highlands United Presbyterian has begun to systematically pay reparations to the Indigenous peoples of the Wind River Indian Reservation.

For more than a year, most Sunday morning worship services at Highlands begin with an acknowledgment that members are worshipping on land stolen from the Tsétsėhéstaestse (Cheyenne), the Hinono’eiteen (Arapaho) and other Native Peoples.

