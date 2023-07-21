CHEYENNE – A Cheyenne church is erecting a permanent acknowledgment that it was built on stolen land.

On Sunday, Highlands Presbyterian Church will install a message at the entrance of its building informing all who enter that: "You are worshipping God on the ancestral lands of the Tsétsėhéstaestse (Cheyenne) and the Hinono’eiteen (Arapaho) and other Indigenous nations. Highlands honors their sovereignty and their courage by acknowledging the injustices visited upon them through the dispossession of these lands."

