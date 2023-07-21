CHEYENNE – A Cheyenne church is erecting a permanent acknowledgment that it was built on stolen land.
On Sunday, Highlands Presbyterian Church will install a message at the entrance of its building informing all who enter that: "You are worshipping God on the ancestral lands of the Tsétsėhéstaestse (Cheyenne) and the Hinono’eiteen (Arapaho) and other Indigenous nations. Highlands honors their sovereignty and their courage by acknowledging the injustices visited upon them through the dispossession of these lands."
“Presbyterian and other Christian churches were accomplices in many of the atrocities committed against our Native American brothers and sisters,” the Rev. Rodger McDaniel said in a news release, “and atonement requires more than words and regret.”
McDaniel says the land acknowledgement is part of a continuing effort of the congregation to reconcile relationships with Native Americans. In addition to the recognition that the church sits on land taken from Indigenous peoples, Highlands endowed a permanent $35,000 fund at Central Wyoming College in Riverton to meet emergency needs of Native students to allow them to remain in school and complete their education.
Beginning in January, Highlands also imposed on itself a voluntary land tax of $500 per month and solicited other donations to the reparations fund. The fund will be made available for projects identified by the tribes at the Wind River Indian Reservation.
The formal dedication of the land acknowledgment will be held Sunday at 9:30 a.m. at Highlands, 2390 Pattison. Members of the Northern Arapaho and Eastern Shoshoni Tribes and the Riverton Peace Mission will participate. The public is invited to attend.