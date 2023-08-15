CHEYENNE — The Cheyenne City Council approved on second reading Monday night an ordinance that defines the terms and conditions for sworn officers with the Cheyenne Police Department.
The ordinance passed with little discussion and no public comment. It still must pass one more vote to receive final approval.
The agreement between the City Council and CPD will be in effect for the city’s 2023-24 fiscal year. The contract is identical to the previous one, with one minor change: an amendment for how much overtime is given to officers who are called to appear in court.
A standard overtime “call out” for an officer qualifies for two hours of overtime, while officers who are sent to court only get paid a standard rate of one hour of overtime.
This year’s contract will standardize the overtime rate for two hours for both standard and court call outs.
Alexandra Farkas, public information officer for CPD, said this amendment to the contract was “for consistency’s sake.”
The ordinance was approved unanimously and will be officially approved after a third and final reading by the City Council.
The terms for pay scale will remain the same as what was in effect earlier this year, according to the text of the ordinance. Entry-level sworn officers will still be paid the entry rate, which the department lists on its website as $27.31 hourly for Grade 1. Patrol officer pay caps out at $36.77 hourly for Grade 9. The equivalent yearly salary range for patrol officers is $56,814.06 for Grade 1 up to $76,481.17 for Grade 9.
According to the data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics collected in May 2022, the median hourly wage for a patrol officer or sheriff’s deputy is $31.63 an hour, nationally. The median salary equates to $65,790 a year.
While entry-level pay is nearly $10,000 lower than that, Cheyenne Police officers who get paid at a patrol grade of 6 would be paid just over the national median salary, at $32.21 an hour or $66,989.99 per year.
For officers in Cheyenne, their salary does not include a mandatory level-specific, on-call payment for any overtime calls, or a monthly stipend of up to $95 per month for longevity pay.
The amount of longevity pay, which begins at $70 a month for officers who complete nine to 12 years of service with CPD, is dependent on time served. In order to qualify for the full $95, an officer will need to serve with the department for 21 years or more.
The official parameters of pay scale, longevity rates and on-call rates are all included in the ordinance, awaiting third and final approval by the council.
Samir Knox is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s criminal justice and public safety reporter. He can be reached by email at sknox@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3152. Follow him on Twitter at @bySamirKnox.