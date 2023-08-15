Cheyenne Police Department vehicle

A police vehicle on Oct. 9, 2019, at the Cheyenne Police Department in downtown Cheyenne.

 Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file

CHEYENNE — The Cheyenne City Council approved on second reading Monday night an ordinance that defines the terms and conditions for sworn officers with the Cheyenne Police Department.

The ordinance passed with little discussion and no public comment. It still must pass one more vote to receive final approval.

Samir Knox is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's criminal justice and public safety reporter.

