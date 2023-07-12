CHEYENNE – Residents of the Trail's End area – a neighborhood along Morrie Avenue and Crow Creek – shared their disgust at the state of the creek and the adjacent Greenway at a City Council meeting Monday evening.

According to councilors and constituents, an encampment of unhoused people along the creek near Morrie has been a nuisance to families and businesses in the area.

