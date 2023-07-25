City Council FILE

CHEYENNE — Concerned residents of Cheyenne’s Trail’s End neighborhood might have some temporary relief after voicing concerns about unhoused people “camping” along the Crow Creek near their neighborhood.

An ordinance passed by the Cheyenne City Council on Monday will allow city officials to post notices to ask unhoused people who live in that area of the creek to leave. The ordinance was initially an effective ban on “camping” on public land in the city, with limits on the way the city can enforce these rules. Now, an amendment approved by the council turned the ban into a timed limit on camping on public land.

