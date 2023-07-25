CHEYENNE — Concerned residents of Cheyenne’s Trail’s End neighborhood might have some temporary relief after voicing concerns about unhoused people “camping” along the Crow Creek near their neighborhood.
An ordinance passed by the Cheyenne City Council on Monday will allow city officials to post notices to ask unhoused people who live in that area of the creek to leave. The ordinance was initially an effective ban on “camping” on public land in the city, with limits on the way the city can enforce these rules. Now, an amendment approved by the council turned the ban into a timed limit on camping on public land.
The original ordinance was a complete ban on camping, and an amendment, proposed by Ward 2 Councilor Bryan Cook, will make the ban only effective from midnight to 5 a.m.
Mayor Patrick Collins said this amendment makes the ordinance a “curfew,” rather than a total ban.
“I just want to say I really appreciate the involvement of the neighborhood in taking care of this and bringing it forward,” said Ward 3 Councilor Michelle Aldrich. “... This is, hopefully, a good resolution to remedying the health and safety of that creek area, getting that greenway space turned back over to people that can use it and feel safe using it as we move forward.”
The ordinance passed with no public comment on third reading, and Ward 3 Councilor Richard Johnson was the sole no vote.
The city’s Compliance Department is allowed to post notices one the current campsites, giving the people along the creek 48 hours notice to leave the area. Previously, this would have been at any time, but people along the creek will only be in violation of the rules during the curfew hours.
Cheyenne Director of Compliance Eric Fountain pledged, at a previous council meeting, that nobody would be arrested under this ordinance. City officials can fine people living along the creek up to $750. Fountain previously called the fines an ineffective enforcement mechanism.
Residents of the Trail’s End neighborhood addressed the council at its last meeting, saying the unhoused people along Crow Creek had vandalized their property, stolen city and personal property, and polluted the creek. Some had told the council that they were working on organizing groups to clean the creek.
At a previous City Council meeting, some residents and constituents said the law didn’t go far enough, saying law enforcement should have more power to arrest these people. Other residents were concerned that the ordinance would only push the people living along the creek further down, creating a disturbance for other people living in the area.
While this ordinance may resolve some of the concerns held by residents of the area and people who frequent the Greenway by the creek, COMEA Shelter Executive Director Robin Bocanegra said the bill was drafted without any consultation from herself and the staff of the city’s only homeless shelter.
“City Council came and told me what they were doing, but they didn’t ask me if I had any input or advice or, you know, if I had anything I wanted to say about it,” Bocanegra previously told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “... We are frustrated with the fact that there’s no solution being offered. We’re just continuing to push people who are homeless away from things that they need.”
Where the people living at the encampment along the creek will go — or if they will go — remains to be seen.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.
Samir Knox is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s criminal justice and public safety reporter. He can be reached by email at sknox@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3152. Follow him on Twitter at @bySamirKnox.