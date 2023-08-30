CHEYENNE – A contract between the city and Cheyenne Police Department was approved at Monday night's City Council meeting, establishing the terms of employment for sworn officers for the 2024 fiscal year.
The only major change in the new contract is one that would provide higher compensation to CPD officers for appearing in court.
The change passed with no discussion from the City Council or the public, and everyone on the council voted in favor Monday evening.
Previously, court appearances for officers were paid as one hour of overtime. The rate is now raised to a minimum of two hours of overtime. Standard officer "call outs" already give officers two hours of overtime. The new contract will standardize these rates and bring them to parity with each other.
CPD Public Information Officer Alexandra Farkas previously told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that the amendment to the contract was for "consistency's sake."
Pay scale for CPD officers will remain the same, with salary being paid by patrol level. Entry-level officers, at Grade 1, will be paid a salary of $56,814.06, or $27.31 per hour. The highest pay grade a patrol officer can reach is Grade 9, which gives a salary of $76,481.17, or $36.77 per hour.
CPD officers paid at Grade 6 are paid just above the national median wage for a patrol officer, which is a salary of $65,790 or $31.63 per hour, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics collected in May of 2022. CPD Level 6 officers get paid a salary of $66,989.99, or $32.21 per hour.
The salary of an officer does not include any overtime call outs. On top of standard pay and overtime, some officers are paid extra based on longevity.
Entry-level longevity pay begins for anyone who has worked with the CPD for nine to 12 years, giving them an additional $70 per month beyond their salary. Any officer who has worked with CPD for 21 years or more qualifies for the maximum amount for longevity pay, which is $95 a month.
The exact parameters for pay scale, longevity rates and on-call rates are all included in the approved contract.
Samir Knox is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's criminal justice and public safety reporter.