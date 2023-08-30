Cheyenne Police Department vehicle

A police vehicle on Oct. 9, 2019, at the Cheyenne Police Department in downtown Cheyenne.

 Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file

CHEYENNE – A contract between the city and Cheyenne Police Department was approved at Monday night's City Council meeting, establishing the terms of employment for sworn officers for the 2024 fiscal year.

The only major change in the new contract is one that would provide higher compensation to CPD officers for appearing in court.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Samir Knox is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's criminal justice and public safety reporter. He can be reached by email at sknox@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3152. Follow him on Twitter at @bySamirKnox.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus