CHEYENNE – City Council members have given themselves two more weeks to decide whether to decline specifically earmarked federal funding that trickles down to Cheyenne nonprofits.
In a unanimous vote, the councilors voted Monday to postpone a resolution to decline the city’s community development block grant (CDBG) “entitlement” status. If ultimately passed, the resolution would phase out the grant program between the city of Cheyenne and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development after this year.
According to a memo from city Grants Manager Renee Smith to the council, the resolution was proposed following “careful consideration and evaluating multiple risk and compliance factors” following “challenges of effectively managing the program with decreasing allocations while adhering to the growing number of unreasonable federal requirements.”
Representatives from several local nonprofits said that the federal funds are crucial to their operations.
“We are a recipient of many funds from CDBG,” Erin LeBlanc, Laramie County Senior Activity Center's director of senior services, told council members Monday night. She is also a member of the CDBG grants committee, but recuses herself when it comes to votes pertaining to the senior center.
“Laramie County Senior Center has utilized CDBG funds many times, most recently to replace old windows and lighting in the center,” LeBlanc said, adding that it is completing repairs to the HVAC system, in part, with the same funding.
“Without the community development block grant, we would not have been able to take care of these needs that I have stated,” she said.
But CDBG funding is increasingly difficult to administer, Smith said. The city of Casper declined its entitlement community status in 2018.
“I would like to say thanks to our nonprofits for showing up tonight. I think the city has been a partner to them for a long, long time,” she said. “After listening to everybody, the problem is not our concern that nonprofits are not capable of managing these federal funds. That has never been a concern. Our concern is HUD keeps moving the goalposts.”
When Taylor Albert, the former Needs Inc. executive director and current volunteer, spoke passionately about the importance of the funding for those who use Needs, including people who received bus passes paid for with CDBG funds, Smith said that use is no longer available.
“Every time we think we’ve got it, and we think we have something eligible, two years down the road, it becomes ineligible. We’ve already spent it,” she said. “The scholarships for (Laramie County Community College), we have had to return them for two years in a row. When Needs Inc. was talking about bus passes, that is not eligible. We had to decline that because originally we were told it was, and we approved the grant, but it came back from the Denver office that it was not eligible.”
For several years, Cheyenne has been the state’s only entitlement city, or population center large enough to qualify for its own CDBG funding from HUD. The program is designed to provide annual grants on a formula basis to states, cities and counties to develop “viable urban communities by providing decent housing and a suitable living environment, and by expanding economic opportunities, principally for low- and moderate-income persons,” according to the federal government.
The current balance of available CDBG grant funds for the city of Cheyenne is $861,156.16, even though the city receives about $400,000 per year in funding. That funding is to be spent over a five-year period, and perhaps because of the difficulties related to spending, nonprofits are “not applying,” Smith said.
Mayor Patrick Collins said that the city has applied for funding itself in the past, and has used CDBG dollars for things like playgrounds and economic development.
The CDBG program was once administered by the Wyoming Business Council, but was moved under the Wyoming Community Development Authority to better focus on affordable housing. According to WCDA Executive Director Scott Hoversland, any funding refused by the city of Cheyenne will not go into a pot of money for statewide projects, but HUD will include Cheyenne residents in its population calculations when determining how much to allocate to the entire state.
Currently, the state receives about $3 million a year to spread across the state, not including the city’s entitlement program funding.
“When we are talking about whether the money will come to WCDA … the money would not come. It is two totally different formulas – one for entitlement communities and one for the state,” Hoversland said. “When Casper gave their money back in 2018, that money did not flow to the WCDA Wyoming allocation for the state.”
Hoversland said that any nonprofit applying for the state-administered pot of money has to put forth an application through its closest governmental entity, like the city or county.
“That city or county sponsors them, and has to follow through to make sure they are in compliance,” Hoversland said. “A lot of the compliance still has to be done with the city or county.”
Laramie County Community Partnership Executive Director Amy Spieker said that in the first two years of WCDA’s administration of the funding, the agency received 54 applications from across the state. In order to better administer the program, they have reduced the number of applications that can be submitted by any one municipality.
Councilor Jeff White asked Smith if the city could ever opt back into the program if it declines funding for 2024. Smith said she was told the city could.
The Cheyenne City Council will discuss the issue again at its Jan. 23 meeting.