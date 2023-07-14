County pocket annexed

A plot of land annexed by the city along Ridge Road near Harvey Street in Cheyenne is photographed on Feb. 28. The Cheyenne City Council voted to annex the county pocket and will designate it low-density residential (MR).

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — Months of discussion about development of a parcel adjacent to Thomas and Ridge roads came to an end at a City Council meeting Monday night.

The council approved two ordinances related to the land on third reading. The first officially annexed the land into the city; the second zoned the land as low-density residential (MR). Contentions over zoning the parcel caused widespread debate that kept the fate of the land uncertain since development on the property was first considered in January.

Samir Knox is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s criminal justice and public safety reporter. He can be reached by email at sknox@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3152. Follow him on Twitter at @bySamirKnox.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus